Mizuho Trims Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Target Price to $18.00

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

ESTE stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $413.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.95 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, CEO Robert John Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 811,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,286,053.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 43.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 27,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 93,418 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 40,835 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.