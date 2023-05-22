Mizuho Trims Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Target Price to $159.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $176.00 to $159.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.30.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $148.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $190.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.25%.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.