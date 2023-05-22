Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $21.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,059.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 13,379 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $335,545.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,355,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,965,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,461,000 after purchasing an additional 410,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,807,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,755,000 after acquiring an additional 67,372 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after acquiring an additional 171,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,008,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after acquiring an additional 126,779 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

MOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

