Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $62,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $75,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $230,000.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.5 %

Paramount Global stock opened at $23.17 on Monday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $51.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.82%.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.