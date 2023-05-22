Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $62,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $75,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $230,000.
Paramount Global Stock Down 2.5 %
Paramount Global stock opened at $23.17 on Monday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $51.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22.
Paramount Global Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
