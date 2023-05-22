Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,250,942,000 after purchasing an additional 136,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in First Solar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Solar by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $218,933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Solar by 11.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,865 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $107,678,000 after acquiring an additional 132,285 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,629,093. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.52.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $203.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.74. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.77 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 521.89 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

