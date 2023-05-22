Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in MicroStrategy by 2,414.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 0.2 %

MicroStrategy stock opened at $288.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.69 and its 200 day moving average is $240.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $132.56 and a one year high of $361.97.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $30.10. The company had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.04 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 174.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 29.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.