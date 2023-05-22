Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW stock opened at $681.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $670.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $629.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Further Reading

