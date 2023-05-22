Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $299,000 Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $1,698,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 193,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $168.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $200.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.