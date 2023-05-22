Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 275 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,565 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,415 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 471.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after purchasing an additional 476,864 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 209.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,842 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $62,005,000 after purchasing an additional 362,954 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,171,991 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $134,975,000 after purchasing an additional 304,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 219.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 412,010 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 283,202 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.63.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $125.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.21. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $101,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,766 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

