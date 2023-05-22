Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 925 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $60.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $65.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. Bank of America raised Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Roth Capital raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.