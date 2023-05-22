Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $278,306.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,843.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $164,256.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,399.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $278,306.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,843.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,202 shares of company stock worth $599,822. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

