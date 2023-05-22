Morgan Stanley Increases TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $93.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $79.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.33.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.