MQS Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,907,000 after purchasing an additional 150,345 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 298,321 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 194,478 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 348,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYND has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Beyond Meat Trading Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ BYND opened at $10.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Profile

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

