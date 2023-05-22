MQS Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,716,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,846,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,715 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,749,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,898 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHO opened at $10.31 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $12.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $244.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

