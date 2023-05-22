MQS Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 164.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.5 %
XHR stock opened at $12.47 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.49.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
XHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
