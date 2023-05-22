MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,123 Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tronox by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 52,749 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tronox by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,808,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,051,000 after acquiring an additional 754,885 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 19,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Tronox by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,733,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,769,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $11.82 on Monday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Tronox’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tronox

In other news, SVP John Srivisal sold 40,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $621,203.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,591.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,457,040.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,913.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Srivisal sold 40,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $621,203.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,591.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,725 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tronox

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.