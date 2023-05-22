MQS Management LLC Buys New Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INDI. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,713,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $2,040,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,394,000. Finally, Elemental Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,146,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 91,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,304,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,734,310.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,304,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,734,310.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 6,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $3,988,600. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of INDI stock opened at $8.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 102.77%. The firm had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.