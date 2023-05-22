MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,401 First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,401 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FBP opened at $11.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $16.40.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $274.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.91 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 29.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

In other First BanCorp. news, Director John A. Heffern purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

