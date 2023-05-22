MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 32,749 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 23,252,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,168 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 176.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after buying an additional 2,025,040 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,872,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after buying an additional 1,371,689 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,509,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,760,000 after buying an additional 1,163,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of HBI opened at $4.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.