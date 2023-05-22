MQS Management LLC Invests $116,000 in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Trading Up 2.7 %

Macerich stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $14.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -170.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.