MQS Management LLC Invests $32,000 in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 63,201 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 56,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 32,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

RXT opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.63.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $758.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.27 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 44.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

