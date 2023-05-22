MQS Management LLC Invests $32,000 in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 63,201 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 56,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 32,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.42.
Rackspace Technology Trading Down 7.8 %
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $758.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.27 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 44.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Recommended Stories
