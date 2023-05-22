MQS Management LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in American Well by 175.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in American Well in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TD Cowen lowered shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

American Well Stock Performance

American Well stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $603.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.76. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. American Well had a negative net margin of 216.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 250,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $511,244.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,566,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,249.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $70,106.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,381,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,224.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 250,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $511,244.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,566,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,249.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,918 shares of company stock worth $999,761 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Recommended Stories

