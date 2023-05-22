MQS Management LLC Makes New $86,000 Investment in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 24,602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 527,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 104,483 shares in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.