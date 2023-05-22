MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,710 Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Glaukos by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,250,000 after purchasing an additional 47,459 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Glaukos by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $701,702.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,552,353.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Glaukos Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

GKOS opened at $58.69 on Monday. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.60.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Profile



Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

