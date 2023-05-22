MQS Management LLC Sells 3,899 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

MQS Management LLC cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 21,229.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 60,505 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $1,154,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVB. Bank of America upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.68.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.2 %

About AvalonBay Communities

Shares of AVB opened at $176.24 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.87 and a 200 day moving average of $170.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

