MQS Management LLC Takes $129,000 Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Newmark Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Newmark Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NMRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Newmark Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $5.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $11.93.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.07 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

