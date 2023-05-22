MQS Management LLC Takes $177,000 Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,159,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,547 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 941,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 168,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 518.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 163,446 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 116,250 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,104,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 116,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $1,248,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 475,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $13,839,455.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,459,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DNB opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

