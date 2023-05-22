MQS Management LLC Takes $80,000 Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter worth $2,176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,755,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 679,152 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in Nomura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in Nomura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nomura alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NMR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nomura in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Nomura Stock Performance

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.64. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $4.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 4.44%. Equities analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura

(Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.