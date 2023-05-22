MQS Management LLC Takes $80,000 Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter worth $2,176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,755,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 679,152 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in Nomura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in Nomura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NMR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nomura in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.
Nomura Stock Performance
Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 4.44%. Equities analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Nomura
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
