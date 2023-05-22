MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,470,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,808,000 after acquiring an additional 680,315 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,743,000 after buying an additional 580,185 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 674.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 286,611 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Denny’s by 510.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 312,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 261,639 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 392.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 191,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Denny's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DENN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King upped their price objective on Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Denny’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $11.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $644.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.68. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $13.13.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.47 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 69.18% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gail Sharps Myers sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $85,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Denny’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.