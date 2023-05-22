MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 21.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ecovyst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 11,490,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $114,329,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECVT opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.91. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.94 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.04%. Analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

