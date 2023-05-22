Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of MUSA opened at $277.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $323.00.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.62. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.60.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,129.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

