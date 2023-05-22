Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,563 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Nasdaq by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 112,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 56,218 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Nasdaq by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 99,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 55,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 291,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $55.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

