New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.48.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on New Gold in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.53.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 369,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in New Gold by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in New Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in New Gold by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 334,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,179 shares in the last quarter. 31.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

