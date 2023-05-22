New Relic (NEWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
New Relic Stock Down 0.1 %
New Relic stock opened at $84.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 0.90. New Relic has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $86.00.
Insider Transactions at New Relic
In related news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,589.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Barter sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $608,055.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,589.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,439 shares of company stock valued at $30,142,181. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on NEWR. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.
About New Relic
New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.
