New Relic (NEWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Relic Stock Down 0.1 %

New Relic stock opened at $84.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 0.90. New Relic has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $86.00.

Get New Relic alerts:

Insider Transactions at New Relic

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,589.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Barter sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $608,055.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,589.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,439 shares of company stock valued at $30,142,181. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,254,000 after purchasing an additional 30,188 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 561,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,163,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,552,000. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEWR. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

About New Relic

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.