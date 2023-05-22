Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Nexstar Media Group worth $26,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,832,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,391,000 after acquiring an additional 398,397 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 251,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after buying an additional 195,832 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 368,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,518,000 after buying an additional 175,602 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,901,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,196,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,629,000 after acquiring an additional 116,654 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $160.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.29 and a 52 week high of $217.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.57 by $0.47. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $101,293.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,045.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $101,293.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,045.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,111.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,313 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.40.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

