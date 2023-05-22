NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Receives $6.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.14.

NGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $3.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.21. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $18.25.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.22% and a negative net margin of 485.54%. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $959,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 770.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,413 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

