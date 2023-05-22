Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.04.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.7 %

NSC stock opened at $217.74 on Monday. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.21 and a 200 day moving average of $230.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

