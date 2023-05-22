Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CSFB from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$45.75 to C$42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.95.

Northland Power Stock Up 0.8 %

NPI stock opened at C$29.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$27.20 and a 12 month high of C$47.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.31.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$641.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$595.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.1270697 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

