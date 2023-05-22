NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NWH.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark cut their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.14.

Shares of TSE NWH.UN opened at C$7.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.37. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12-month low of C$7.78 and a 12-month high of C$13.42.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

