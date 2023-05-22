NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.37.

Shares of NVDA opened at $312.64 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $318.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $773.20 billion, a PE ratio of 179.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 178,831.3% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,179,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173,044 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $2,290,856,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

