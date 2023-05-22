NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $290.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $216.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.37.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $312.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.80 and a 200 day moving average of $214.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $318.28.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 178,831.3% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,179,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173,044 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $2,290,856,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

