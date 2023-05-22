NVIDIA (NVDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 24th. Analysts expect NVIDIA to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. NVIDIA has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NVIDIA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $312.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $773.20 billion, a PE ratio of 179.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $318.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 104.8% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 50.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. HSBC raised NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

