ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Down 15.5 %

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Get ObsEva alerts:

Institutional Trading of ObsEva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in ObsEva by 25.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76,196 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva during the second quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.