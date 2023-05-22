Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives $72.39 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.94.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,518,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,040,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,795,890,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,781,466 shares of company stock worth $875,880,626 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.55. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $54.30 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.25%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

