OKB Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.13 Million (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last seven days, OKB has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion and approximately $2.13 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB token can currently be bought for $45.83 or 0.00170985 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OKB Profile

OKB’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native token of the OKX exchange and a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants, and rewards. OKB offers up to 40% savings on trading fees, passive income with OKX Earn, and participation in Jumpstart token sales. OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation with a supply limit of 300 million, and tokens are burned to maintain value. Benefits of OKB include access to OKX ecosystem partners such as Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

