Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Omega Flex Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Omega Flex stock opened at $103.70 on Friday. Omega Flex has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $128.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.55.
Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Omega Flex
Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. It offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semiconductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. Its products include TracPipe CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, Def-Trac, industrial, and Meditrac.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Omega Flex (OFLX)
