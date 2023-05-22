Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Shares of Omega Flex stock opened at $103.70 on Friday. Omega Flex has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $128.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Omega Flex by 58.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Omega Flex by 236.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Omega Flex by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Omega Flex by 535.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Omega Flex by 297.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. It offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semiconductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. Its products include TracPipe CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, Def-Trac, industrial, and Meditrac.

