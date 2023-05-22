Osmosis (OSMO) Price Hits $0.60

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00002241 BTC on major exchanges. Osmosis has a total market cap of $295.90 million and $5.70 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Osmosis

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OSMO token is a governance token on the Osmosis network, enabling staked token holders to decide the future of the protocol, including voting on upgrades, allocating liquidity mining rewards, and setting the network swap fee. Osmosis is an automated market maker (AMM) protocol that enables the creation of customized AMMs with sovereign liquidity pools using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. Users can launch liquidity pools with unique parameters and governance can implement liquidity reward (LP) rewards for specific pools. Osmosis is a fair-launched, customizable AMM for interchain assets that allows the creation and management of non-custodial, self-balancing, interchain token indexes similar to Balancer.”

