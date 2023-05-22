Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $188.66 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $203.44. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,572.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.26.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,380 shares of company stock valued at $51,233,846 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

