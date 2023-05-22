Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) PT Lowered to GBX 155 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 165 ($2.07) to GBX 155 ($1.94) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Pantheon Resources Stock Down 1.3 %
Pantheon Resources stock opened at GBX 17 ($0.21) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 48.48. Pantheon Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 143.90 ($1.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £133.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,700.00 and a beta of 0.50.
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
