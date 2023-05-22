Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) PT Lowered to GBX 155 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 165 ($2.07) to GBX 155 ($1.94) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Pantheon Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Pantheon Resources stock opened at GBX 17 ($0.21) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 48.48. Pantheon Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 143.90 ($1.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £133.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,700.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres located in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.