Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

PRTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $1.82 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James D. Dondero bought 105,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $147,191.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,239,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,678. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James D. Dondero bought 106,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,056,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James D. Dondero bought 105,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $147,191.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,239,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,678. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 446,000 shares of company stock worth $687,106 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 75,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 29,834 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,518 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7,455.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

Further Reading

